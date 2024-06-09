Dubai: 22 Chief AI officers appointed in government entities

Audience and participants can nominate their favourite content creators for the award
Across Dubai government entities, 22 Chief AI officers were approved for appointment today, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai, in a post on X.
The move is part of the vision to utilise AI in government work, and in line with the Dubai Universal Blueprint for AI. The appointment is the first step in achieving the city's vision for the future of governance.
Sheikh Hamdan added that the acceleration of AI, along with its tools and applications, is a key pillar of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum's vision to "position Dubai as a global hub in developing and deploying AI solutions."
The Chief AI officers will help Dubai "transform its horizons in developing innovative solutions", Sheikh Hamdan said.
The Chief AI officers represent different government entities, including RTA, Dubai Police and DHA. Here is the full list of the entities represented by the AI officers:
The move to implement AI officers across the Dubai government was first announced by Sheikh Hamdan in April, when he launched the Dubai Universal Blueprint for Artificial Intelligence.
After the initial phase of AI officers in government, the next step will be the launch of a comprehensive program to attract and enable data centres, in addition to the introduction of a new AI company license.
