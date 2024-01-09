Dubai residents can soon suggest names for roads

Published: Tue 9 Jan 2024, 1:09 PM Last updated: Tue 9 Jan 2024, 3:40 PM

Internal roads in Dubai will now follow a new standard of naming, announced the Dubai Road Naming Committee. The new methodology relies on a combination of names and numbers to identify the roads, thus making navigation easier for motorists and visitors.

Dawoud Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality and Chairman of Dubai Road Naming Committee, underscored the usefulness of the new methodology in easing mobility across the city.

The first phase of the initiative saw roads in Al Khawaneej 2 area being named. The new street names were inspired by local trees and flowers, such as Al Ghaf Street, which is named after one of the most popular species of trees found locally.

Likewise, other streets in the area got names such as Al Sidr, Basil, Al Faghi, Al Samr, and Al Sharish.

The new names will underscore the distinctive identity, cultural legacy and futuristic aspirations of the emirate. For the first time, the names will also be factored in while designating land use and developmental projects for each sector and region.

Concept of inference

The Committee adopted the concept of inference in developing a naming process. This means that the names, roadside signs, and other features specific to the site will be linked to help visitors mentally associate themselves with the location.

The name of the road will convey the key element of the new title via road signs, which will feature a distinctive character. The new technique will also help locate various destinations and establishments seamlessly.

The Dubai Road Naming Committee will also offer residents a chance to suggest names. Measures to involve community members and accept proposals from them for new roads names will begin in upcoming phases of the initiative. The Committee will announce the start of such procedures within the respective areas.

