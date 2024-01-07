Dubai: New project to slash commute times on key road

Published: Sun 7 Jan 2024, 2:46 PM Last updated: Sun 7 Jan 2024, 10:45 PM

A road project which will slash the travel time between Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road and Al Khail Road by more than a half will be completed at a cost of Dh332 million. The 4.6 km-long Umm Suqeim street project will include an upgrade of the intersection with Al Barsha South Street, located near Kings School, by constructing an 800-metre-long tunnel with four lanes in each direction.

"This project aims to improve the connectivity of four major traffic corridors in Dubai: Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Khail Road, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, and Emirates Road,” said Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA). “It will enhance the capacity of the streets to accommodate up to 16,000 vehicles per hour in both directions, ensure a smoother flow of traffic, and significantly reduce the travel time between Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road and Al Khail Road from 9.7 to 3.8 minutes.”

Once completed, this project will serve various residential and developments areas, including Al Barsha South 1, 2, and 3, and Dubai Hills- areas which have an estimated population of about two million people.

The plan has been announced in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai to improve the infrastructure of the road network to match Dubai's sustained growth. In a bid to accommodate urban and population needs, and ensure smooth traffic flow, the project was followed up by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

Previous projects

RTA completed the initial phase of the improvement of Umm Suqeim Street Project in 2013. It saw the construction of two 3-lane bridges between Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road. The first spans the eastern street parallel to Al Asayel Street, and the second crosses the western street parallel to the First Al Khail Road.

It also included the construction of two signalised intersections at the junctures with Al Asayel Street and First Al Khail Road. Three pedestrian bridges were also constructed over Umm Suqeim Street to improve pedestrian access between Al Quoz and Al Barsha.

In 2020, RTA opened a central 500-metre bridge leading to Dubai Hills Mall Project. It is located at the intersection of Umm Suqeim Street and the entrances of Dubai Hills and Al Barsha areas. It consists of four lanes in each direction and is capable of handling up to 16,000 vehicles per hour.

