Dubai records 70 road accident deaths in 2021

Court suspended licenses of 695 motorists this year

File photo used for illustrative purpose

by Sherouk Zakaria Published: Wed 29 Dec 2021, 6:27 PM

Traffic death cases reached 70 in 2021, up from last year’s 58 cases, Dubai Traffic Prosecution figures revealed.

Salah Bufroushi al-Falasi, Advocate General and Head of Dubai Traffic Prosecution, said the court suspended licenses of 695 motorists in 2021, compared to 412 in 2020 due to traffic accident deaths and driving under drug and alcohol influence among other violations.

Dubai police stations handled 11,567 traffic cases this year compared to 7,371 cases in 2020.

More than 112 motorists were charged with driving under drug influence in 2021, compared to 94 last year. A total of 42 offenders were charged with endangering lives this year, compared to 38 in 2020.

Verdicts to pay blood money amounted of Dh6.1 million this year, from which Dh4.3 million was paid to court and at least Dh1 million was paid to the victims’ families.

Last year, blood money amounted to Dh10.7 million, which was entirely deposited in the court’s treasury with Dh7.6m transferred to families of the victims.

