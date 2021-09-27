Dubai prisoners log 50 million steps in 22-day fitness challenge

Inmates of correctional institutions in Dubai have completed a 50-million-step challenge.

The Dubai Police had launched the 22-day fitness journey to encourage inmates to adopt a healthier lifestyle.

Major Muhammad Al Obaidly, acting director of Inmates Training and Education Programmes at the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Institutions, said the initiative is part of the force’s efforts to implement sports programmes for inmates.

The police believe physical activities raise inmates’ fitness levels and boost their mental and physical health.

The police have a packed annual programme for inmates that includes football, handball, and volleyball tournaments. Inmates also get trained in martial arts including jiu-jitsu, boxing and karate.