Dubai Police's student platform receives UK Business Cultural Award

Supplied

Dubai - Efaad platform honoured as Best Digital Transformation Initiative

By Staff Report Published: Wed 20 Oct 2021, 3:45 PM

The Dubai Police platform for students, Efaad, has recently been recognized as the Best Digital Transformation (DX) Initiative by the UK Business Cultural Award 2021.

Efaad outperformed leading entities including Applus+, Foxtons, Glasgow Science Centre, and Yodel, placing the Force as the first policing agency to receive the prestigious accolade in the UAE.

Brigadier Dr Saleh Abdullah Murad, Director of the General Department of Human Resources at Dubai Police, expressed their happiness and pride in receiving the award, which saw fierce competition between leading companies and organizations from across the globe.

"This achievement reflects Dubai Police's excellence and pioneering capabilities and demonstrates the qualified, productive and creative cadres," Brig. Murad added.

Lt. Col. Dr Mansour Al Balushi, Director of the Scholarship and Recruitment Department, explained that Efaad is a smart, interactive and comprehensive platform that responds to the needs and inquiries of Dubai Police scholarship students and sponsors university and college students and employees in their educational journey.

"The platform has proven successful and effective locally and internationally. It has been recognized by multiple awards since 2018 and continues to exert efforts in recruiting students seeking its services and programs," Col. Al Balushi added.

Col. Al Balushi said that Dubai Police competed against major international companies and organizations, qualified for the final, and won first place in Digital Transformation (DX) category. "The force seeks to manifest its technological capacities and ambitious, national cadres and remain in the lead in terms of innovation and smart services," Col. Al Balushi concluded.