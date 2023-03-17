Dubai Police’s huge Golden Horseshoe creates a world record

'I cried every night': Dubai-based Indian volunteer tells heart-breaking stories of Turkey, Syria quake victims
After travelling to quake-hit areas, watching first-hand the sufferings of women and children, Saima's perspective towards life altered
Dubai Police’s Mounted Police Station entered the Guinness World Record with a unique tribute to the UAE’s equestrian achievements.
The Golden Horseshoe, created with 1971 reused horseshoes, became the largest model of the kind. It comprises seven layers, each symbolising one of the seven emirates. The number of the horseshoes is a tribute to the founding year of the UAE and the establishment of the union.
The reused horseshoes were meticulously arranged and painted in a vibrant golden colour, resulting in a stunning final product. Weighing 640kg and measuring 3.6 metres high and 2.8 metres wide with its base, the "Golden Horseshoe" demonstrates the skill and creativity of the Dubai Mounted Police Station.
Major-General Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs, honoured the Dubai Mounted Police Station for their achievement.
At the recognition ceremony, Major-General Khalil Al Mansouri expressed his gratitude for the unwavering support of Lieutenant-General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, who encouraged the team in their pursuit of this accomplishment.
