Dubai: Police distribute winter clothing to children of female inmates

Bringing happiness to inmates and their families, Dubai Police recently distributed winter clothing, shoes and blankets to children of female inmates.
“The 'Winter Clothing' initiative is a significant part of the broader community-driven efforts to bring joy and happiness to inmates, their families, and their children,” said Brigadier Marwan Abdul Karim Julfar, director of the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Establishments.
A total of 19 children were provided with the winter items said Captain Mariam Al Muhairi, head of the Inmates Affairs Section in the Women's Prison Department.
She noted: "The department is dedicated to providing a positive and comforting environment for the children, ensuring they receive suitable meals, access to necessary medical check-ups, and primary education," she continued.
“Tolerance, unity, and positivity are the prevailing values within the facility, fostering a familial and supportive atmosphere for interactions with the inmates and their children, Capt Al Huhairi added.
