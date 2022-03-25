Dubai: New programme to let consumers instantly earn reward points

Members can earn rewards without having to present an app or a loyalty card, or even scan barcodes or receipts

By Joydeep Sen Gupta Published: Fri 25 Mar 2022, 4:08 PM

Dubai Holding, a diversified global investment company with operations across retail, hospitality, leisure, and entertainment, has announced the official launch of Tickit, a first-of-its-kind rewards programme offering an effortless, instant way to earn and redeem points across Dubai.

Tickit will allow members to earn points effortlessly through partner brands and participating e-commerce sites without having to present an app or a loyalty card, or even scan barcodes or receipts.

Once a UAE-issued bank credit or debit card (VISA or Mastercard) is linked to the member’s account, the programme automatically captures every relevant transaction done with the linked card, and points are earned instantly with no minimum spend.

Tickit brings card-linked technology, dubbed ‘Magic Earn’, to the UAE for the first time with both Mastercard and VISA. Magic Earn works with a linked UAE-issued bank card, Apple Pay, Samsung Wallet or Google Pay.

‘Magic Pay’ is another unique feature allowing Tickit members to redeem rewards using the points accumulated on a virtual payment card generated through the app.

The loyalty programme will be rolled-out across some of Dubai Holding’s largest attractions and entertainment offerings, leading theme parks, dining, and hospitality, online and in-store shopping, transport and more.

In its first phase, Tickit will be available at Bluewaters, City Walk, La Mer, The Beach, Al Khawaneej Walk, Hatta Wadi Hub, Hatta Resorts, and Dubai Parks and Resorts with many more destinations to follow, some of which include: The Outlet Village, JBR, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Bay Avenue, Boxpark and Last Exit.

Khaleej Times spoke with Huda Buhumaid, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of Dubai Holding.

Edited excerpts from the interview:

How did you come up with this unique concept and what was the inspiration behind Tickit?

Dubai Holding is one of the nation’s largest and most diverse companies with a large customer footprint across various sectors including retail, hospitality, and leisure and entertainment. T

his first-of-a-kind rewards programme was conceived as a natural step for our business that allows us to give back to our loyal customer base as well as UAE residents who enjoy our leading destinations and much-loved brands, many of which previously were not part of any loyalty programme.

In addition, we wanted to ensure utmost simplicity wherein there is no need to present the app or scan any receipts or barcodes. There’s no minimum spend to earn points. It’s free to use and joining is simple. In essence, we aspired to create a programme that was unlike any other, offering the most effortless, seamless, and instantaneous rewards across the most diverse categories.

Who can take part in it?

Anyone who has a UAE-issued Mastercard, or VISA credit or debit card can become a member in three simple steps. Download, register and link the UAE-issued bank card, and enjoy Tickit.

What are the instant rewards on offer?

Since we wanted to create something that was instantly rewarding, we adopted cutting-edge technology called card-linked payments. What this means is our members can earn instant points when shopping at participating Tickit outlets by simply paying with their linked credit or debit card.

With Tickit’s ‘Magic Pay’ feature, members can generate a virtual payment card on the app with the points they accumulated instantaneously, and then effortlessly use that virtual payment card to be rewarded by redeeming their points at participating partner outlets. Tickit ensures no interruptions at the point of sale.

Is this the first time that Dubai Holding offers a programme like this?

Yes. We’re extremely excited to launch this first-of-its-kind loyalty programme. It brings to market the most innovative, cutting-edge features and builds on our ongoing commitment to offer an enriched living experience for all who call the UAE home.

What kind of fun-filled activities will be rolled out for the participants?

Tickit is constantly evolving. We look forward to bringing exciting new features, strategic partners, brands, and destinations onboard to offer our members a seamless loyalty programme offering data-driven digital innovation and instant rewards across Dubai.

