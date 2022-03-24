Ramadan in UAE: Lulu announces up to 50% discounts on 15,000 products

Promotion to support people recovering from the impact of Covid-19 pandemic and critically ill children, official says

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Thu 24 Mar 2022, 4:59 PM

Ahead of the holy month of Ramadan, popular UAE retail chain Lulu Group, launched its new campaign of charity activities and promotion with discounts of up to 50 per cent on more than 15,000 products.

Lulu Group and Make-A-Wish Foundation inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on a drive to support critically ill children and give them hope during the hope, strength and joy.

Ashraf Ali M.A., executive director, LuLu Group, said that the special offers, across all categories, will help everyone to celebrate the holy month in the best possible manner.

“This Ramadan is a big leap for both the shoppers and businesses, as it is the first festive shopping season in the so-called post-pandemic era. We are leaving no stones unturned to make it easy, convenient, and full of savings for our customers and stakeholders. There will be more than 15,000 products from different categories on sale during Ramadan, with discounts ranging from 30 per cent to 50 per cent across UAE,” he said during the launch ceremony.

The multi-dimensional campaign can be availed by both offline and online shoppers. There will be several targeted promotions with various themes such as: Dates Festival, Healthy Ramadan with focus on organic, vegan, sugar-free; Fruits and Meat Fest; iftaar boxes, among others. Ramadan Kit – boxes of essential grocery items in two sizes will be available for Dh99 and Dh149.

V. Nandakumar, director of marketing and communications, LuLu Group, noted that the campaign will run across all the Lulu hypermarkets and outlets until Eid Al Fitr.

“Our objective with this promotion is to support people recovering from the impact of Covid-19 pandemic. There will also be lots of daily deals on our online shopping apps, which will make shopping more convenient and full of savings for people across UAE.”

Keeping with the spirit of giving, shoppers can donate Dh2 or more at the cash counter. The initiative will assist Make-A-Wish Foundation in fulfilling the wishes of critically ill children.

The MoU was signed by Hani Alzubaidi, CEO of the Foundation, Aboobakker T.P., director of LuLu Hypermarkets Abu Dhabi and Al Dhafrah in the presence of Sheikha Noor Bint Fahim Al Qasimi, member of the board of trustees of the Make-A-Wish UAE.

Aboobakker said: “CSR is an integral part of business and especially during the holy month of Ramadan we have focused on giving back to our community. We are also launching special Iftar boxes for sales as well as for donating to lesser privileged people.”

Sheikha Noor praised the social responsibility policies of Lulu Group and initiative to support the Foundation’s noble humanitarian work.