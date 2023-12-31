Dubai: More than Dh51 million raised in auction for fancy licence plates

Motorists are advised to drive carefully and maintain their safety
More than Dh51 million was raised in the 114th open auction for exclusive vehicle number plates (the final auction for this year) held by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) at the Grand Hyatt Dubai Hotel on Saturday, December 30, 2023.
The sale topper was plate AA30, which sold for Dh4.54 million, followed by O48, which sold for Dh2.48 million. Plate AA555 fetched Dh2.56 million, and plate T64 was sold for Dh2.4 million, while Q66666 fetched Dh1.61 million.
RTA offered 90 fancy plates for bidding in this open auction comprising two, three, four and five digits of categories: AA-I-J -M-N-O -Q-R-S-T-U-V-W-X-Y-Z.
By offering distinctive licensing plates at open or online auctions, RTA follows a well-rehearsed strategy based on impartiality, transparency, and equal opportunities among number plate enthusiasts keen to acquire such plates through RTA's auctions. Such numbers represent important occasions, symbols, events and milestones in the lives of respective bidders.
