Dubai: Mind-powered football, moon 'walk', hologram phonecalls; get a glimpse of the future at Gitex

Dubai Internet City showcased some modern, futuristic technology at Gitex Global 2022.
Dubai Internet City showcased some modern, futuristic technology at Gitex Global 2022.
It features multiple installations that give its viewers a glimpse of the future.
The sculpture of an Arabian Stallion by Lebanese artist Pierre Aboud, stands tall at their kiosk. The piece has been made entirely of recycled e-waste.
"One small step for man, one giant leap for mankind." Ever wonder what it would be like to take a stroll on the moon? LED floor panels at this exhibit track visitor footsteps and translate the movement into lifelike astronauts on screen.
Curious about what communicating with your loved ones could look like in the future? A human-sized hologram portal will allow you to interact and communicate with others in real-time for a taste of tomorrow.
Fifa World Cup fever arrives at Gitex, but with a twist. EEG sensors will translate brainwaves into movement allowing friends and colleagues to play a mind-powered football match.
