Dubai lines up fireworks extravaganza for Diwali

Spectacular fireworks will light up Dubai skies over the coming days as the city celebrates the ‘Festival of Lights’.
Organised by the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), the Dubai Fitness Challenge opening fireworks marked the start of the festive season at Jumeirah Beach, DP World Fitness Village and Kite Beach, Jumeirah, on Friday at 8.30pm.
Bluewaters, one of Dubai’s most attractive destinations, with Ain Dubai, will celebrate Diwali with an amazing fireworks display on Thursday at 8.30pm, with the backdrop of Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Marina. There’s also a Bluewaters Street Festival featuring Bollywood songs from Thursday to Saturday.
Dubai Festival City Mall is also putting on a breathtaking fireworks display at its Festival Bay waterside location on Thursday at 9.30pm. There’s also live entertainment, and fun-filled family activities at Ripe by the Bay.
And Global Village is going all out this Diwali, with the Indian pavilion putting up a dazzling display of fireworks every Thursday and Friday at 9pm. For those who want an authentic experience of India without leaving Dubai, then this is the place to go!
