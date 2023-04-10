Dubai launches Autism Murals initiative as part of awareness drive

It aims to transform the walls of buildings into artistic paintings that carry awareness messages about autism

Hessa Buhumaid at the launch of Autism Murals initiative in Dubai. — Wam

By Wam Published: Mon 10 Apr 2023, 12:55 AM

Hessa Buhumaid, Director-General of the Community Development Authority in Dubai, witnessed the inauguration of the 'Autism Murals' initiative.

The initiative is part of the annual autism awareness campaign, which was launched earlier this month under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, with the slogan "Towards an Autism-friendly Community".

This came during a live mural painting event performed by children of the Dubai Autism Centre, in which a number of government officials participated in the presence of the students' parents and a number of the Board of Directors of the Dubai Autism Centre.

The 'Autism Murals' initiative, launched by the Dubai Autism Centre under the supervision of a group of local, Arab and foreign artists, aims to transform the walls of buildings into artistic paintings that carry awareness messages about autism and reveal the talents and creativity of people with autism.

As an expression of support for this initiative, Hessa Buhumaid said that the annual campaign for autism awareness is an important occasion to enhance community awareness of the needs of people with autism and how to respect and provide these needs, allowing them opportunities for development and better integration into society in line with the leadership's vision and direction for a friendly and empowering community for people of determination. She affirmed that people with autism have many distinctive and exceptional abilities and talents that make them able to express their differences and desires, which gives the'Autism Murals' initiative a special position, because it provides us with the opportunity to listen to them and communicate with them in a way we love.

"We are participating in the initiative today in the presence of a group of children with autism from the Dubai Early Child Development Centre, which is affiliated with CDA, in addition to a number of talented and distinguished people with autism in various fields, along with their parents, confirming that they are the best ones who can efficiently carry awareness messages, and that we, as individuals and institutions, shall develop ourselves and our work methodologies to provide them with everything that would guarantee their rights to inclusion and empowerment," Buhumaid added.

Hala Badri, Director-General of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), affirmed that art is a unique language that allow community members to communicate with others expressively. "The mission of the arts is no longer limited to the aesthetic aspect only, but its role expands to treatments as it has become integrated and accredited into different such programmes and methods that contribute to enabling individuals to unleash their creativity."

Badri added: "The'Autism Murals initiative launched by the Dubai Autism Centre reveals the importance of art and its therapeutic role. Such murals are unique in their ability to elevate societal taste, and are distinguished by their ideas and awareness messages about autism. Besides their psychological and societal effects, these murals help discover distinguished autistic talent to enable them to express themselves creatively and imaginatively to our society."

Mohammed Al Emadi, Director-General of the Dubai Autism Centre, said: "Since its establishment, Dubai Autism Centre has sought to enhance community awareness of autism by using innovative educational means. Our new Autism Murals initiative aims to highlight the creative skills of children with autism with the support of a group of volunteer painters who harnessed their skills and tools to participate in drawing with children with autism."