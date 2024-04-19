Dubai: Indian, Croatian win $1 million in Duty Free draw

Published: Fri 19 Apr 2024, 2:44 PM

A Croatian national and an Indian national are the new winners at the latest Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise draw that was held Friday at Concourse A of Dubai International Airport.

Zlakto Plenkovic, a 44-year-old yacht captain from Split, Croatia, became a US$1 million winner in Millennium Millionaire Series 456 with ticket number 0203, which he purchased on March 25 online.

Plenkovic is the first Croatian national to win the Millennium Millionaire promotion since it was launched in 1999.

Speaking to Dubai Duty Free over the phone, he said: “What an amazing surprise from Dubai Duty Free, it feels like a dream come true! I’m elated to win this early with my first ever ticket”.

Joining Plenkovic as a fellow US dollar millionaire is Soham Dudeja, a 36-year-old Indian national who was announced as the winner in Millennium Millionaire Series 457 with ticket number 1115, which he purchased online.on April 3

Dudeja, an automotive sales executive living in Dubai, has been participating in the Millennium Millionaire promotion for the past 20 years.

“I’m thrilled to have finally won after participating for a long time. Indeed, perseverance has paid off and I can’t wait to break this news to my family.” he said.

Today's draw was conducted by Dubai Duty Free Chief Operating Officer, Ramesh Cidambi, Salah Tahlak, Joint COO, Michael Schmidt, SVP – Retail, Yousef al Khalid, VP - HR Service Delivery and Salim Ibrahim, Operations Manager.

Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for one luxury car and three motorbikes.

Iranian national Sayyad Gooraby, 61, won a Mercedes Benz S500 car with ticket number 1033 in the Finest Surprise Series 1875.

A businessman living in Nagoya, Japan,Hamid couldn’t believe his luck and said: “I'm absolutely ecstatic! Winning a Mercedes Benz is a milestone I'll never forget and I look forward to visiting Dubai to receive my brand new car.”

Meanwhile, Firoj Mulani, a 39-year-old Indian national based in Dubai, won a BMW R 1250 RS motorbike with ticket number 1063 in the Finest Surprise Series 575, which he purchased on March 23.

A first-time ticket buyer, Mulani was excited to receive the news of his win and commented: “I’m thrilled to have won with my first ever Finest Surprise ticket and grateful to Dubai Duty Free for such an incredible promotion.”

Muhamed Salih, a 36-year-old Indian national living in Sharjah, won an Aprilia RSV4 Factory 1100 (Ultra Black) motorbike in the Finest Surprise Series 576 with ticket number 0632, which he purchased on April 4.

Lastly, Jaefar Sareef, an Indian national based in the UAE, won a BMW R 1250 GS Adventure (Black Storm Metallic) motorbike with ticket number 0941 in the Finest Surprise Series 577, which he purchased online on 12 April.

Both winners are currently uncontactable,