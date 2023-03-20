Dubai: Fancy number plate AA15 sold for Dh5.22 million

The authority has provided a contact number for Emiratis, in case of emergency
A premium number plate that brought in a whopping Dh5.22 million was among the 90 distinctive number plates sold by the Roads and Transport Authority on its first open auction of 2023.
The auction held at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Dubai on Saturday raised a total of Dh38.21 million.
The sale topper was AA15, which was sold for Dh5.22 million followed by AA20 that received Dh3.78 million. The plate R76 was auctioned for Dh1.88 million, while Y55555 brought in Dh1.7 million and X6666 fetched Dh1.32 million.
The RTA offered 90 fancy plates for bidding in this 112th Open Auction comprising of two, three, four and five digits of categories: (AA-I-J-K-L-M-N-O-P-Q-R-S-T-U-V-W-X-Y-Z).
By offering distinctive licensing plates at open or online auctions, RTA follows plans based on impartiality, transparency, and equal opportunities among number plate enthusiasts. Such fancy numbers represent important occasions, symbols, events and milestones in the lives of their respective bidders.
