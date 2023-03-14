Dubai: Emirates cancels flight, returns to origin destination after take-off

Passengers had been provided with hotel accommodation

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 14 Mar 2023, 5:41 PM

An Emirates flight from Milan to New York was cancelled yesterday, March 13, “due to operational reasons” and resumed today, an airline spokesperson has confirmed to Khaleej Times.

In a statement, Emirates said: “Flight EK205 from Milan to New York JFK on March 13 returned to Milan shortly after take-off due to operational reasons. The aircraft landed and passengers safely disembarked.

“All passengers were provided with hotel accommodation and will continue their flight later today. Emirates apologises for any inconvenience caused. The safety of our passengers and crew is of the utmost importance and will not be compromised,” Emirates added.

