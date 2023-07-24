Dubai: Dh40 million campaign launched to fund 50 mosques

Dubai Endowment will build a commercial complex with an annual expected revenue of Dh8 million which will cover the mosques expenses

By Web Desk Published: Mon 24 Jul 2023, 3:32 PM

Dubai’s Endowments and Minors’ Trust Foundation has launched a campaign to support the Mosques Endowment Fund in Dubai. The campaign seeks to establish a sustainable charitable endowment whose proceeds will fund the needs of 50 mosques in the emirate.

As part of the initiative, a commercial complex will be built in Al Khawaneej area, consisting of 29 shops, a large shopping mall, a medical centre and parking lots at a cost of Dh40 million. The complex is expected to generate an annual revenue of Dh8 million, which will be used to cover the expenses of about 50 mosques in Dubai that do not have endowments or sponsors.

Since its establishment, Dubai Endowment has launched 21 Islamic-affairs endowment projects at a total cost of Dh403 million. The total rate of return of these projects is estimated at 20% of their total value.

Ali Al Mutawa, Secretary General of Dubai Endowment, said that as part of its commitment to caring for mosques, the Government of Dubai has entrusted it with the task of providing for the needs of mosques. The new campaign’s ultimate goal is to dedicate an endowment for each mosque in Dubai.

Al Mutawa said the process of preparing the exterior and interior designs of the building has commenced, with Dubai Endowment appointing several consultants to develop the Al Khawaneej commercial complex project.

He called on government and private entities, charities, community institutions and individuals who wish to do good to contribute to the campaign to support mosques and participate in building the sustainable endowment. He emphasised that all agencies and individuals contributing to the campaign will be registered officially as major supporters.

