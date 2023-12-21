Dubai: All delivery riders could be using electric bikes soon

The prototype e-bike. Photo: Supplied

Published: Thu 21 Dec 2023, 4:46 PM

A prototype e-bike targeting delivery companies to migrate to eco-friendly electric bikes was introduced by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Thursday.

"The goal of this initiative is to broaden and improve the scope of current and future commercial transport services, and accelerate the shift towards zero-emission transportation means,” said Muhannad Khaled Al Muhairi, Director of Commercial Transport Activities at RTA’s Licensing Agency.

Al Muhairi said RTA collaborated with industry experts “to research and develop a prototype e-bike model befitting the job nature of delivery business to encourage companies to embrace green, eco-friendly transportation means.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

There is also a plan to set up charging stations across Dubai for the e-bikes.

Al Muhairi underscored the shift to e-bikes will “cut operational costs by reducing dependence on fossil fuels.”

Muhannad Khaled Al Muhairi. Photo: Supplied

“The e-bikes are equipped with advanced technology which are superior to traditional motorcycles, which in turn will consequently decrease incident rates,” he added.

The RTA did not provide the specifications of the e-bikes but based on the picture it provided, the black and white e-bikes have the same step-through frame and smaller wheels as the petrol engine-powered scooters with powerful motors between 50cc and 125cc.

Scooters usually have automatic transmissions and come with lights, turn signals and horns, with superior mobility and higher top speeds than mopeds.

Al Muhairi said the RTA “seeks to offer more effective and sustainable services consistent with the objectives of Dubai Vision 2030 to reduce carbon emissions by 30 per cent. This initiative also coincides with the Year of Sustainability 2023.”

ALSO READ: