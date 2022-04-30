Dubai: A new shopping destination for electronics

Store located at Dubai Hills Mall offers 400 brands of electronic products

A new store that offers 400 brands of latest electronics products has come up at in Dubai.

Sharaf DG inaugurated its 23rd store spread across a massive area of 14,000 sq ft at the Dubai Hills Mall. “This store is for our clients residing in new Dubai, specially Barsha, JLT, Meydan and nearby localities,” said Yaseer Sharaf, vice-president - Retail and Financial Services, Sharaf DG.

“This massive store offers our customers an incredible shopping experience and an added convenience in a key location, and we are grateful for the support and trust our customers have shown,” added Sharaf.

Sharaf also pointed out that Dubai has also become the city to shop for quality electronic products. “Visitors come on a shopping spree to Dubai and electronics are also bought in abundance, all thanks to the government policies,” said Sharaf.

The place has 12 brand experience zones and customers will be empowered to take better buying decisions. Attention to detail and an approachable product placement makes shopping more inclusive, helping customers personally connect with brands.

The in-store digital experience includes a Power wall, RAAS screens and cash counter screens for customers to stay informed of the best promotions with every visit. The store is equipped with experts to guide and recommend shoppers and visitors.

DG Hertzz brings together music brands in a dedicated area to experience all their products in one place.

Nilesh Khalkho, CEO, Sharaf DG said that the Dubai Hills Mall store is built to deliver a complete Sharaf DG experience. “The company continues to carve an invaluable place for itself in the industry. Now with 23 stores in UAE, there is always a Sharaf DG near a customer. The stores are equipped with experts to guide, recommend, and support shoppers and visitors,”

