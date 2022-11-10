Dubai: 7-year-old Syrian Sham Al Bakoor crowned Arab Reading Champion for 2022

Abu Dhabi officials register as organ donors, encourage community to sign up for life-saving drive
Sham Al Bakoor, 7, from Syria was crowned the Arab Reading Champion for 2022 out of 22.27 million participants who hail from 44 countries around the world.
The final ceremony of the Arab Reading Challenge (ARC), the first to be held in-person since the Covid-19 pandemic, was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
During the ceremony, three other awards were announced. Mokhtar Gazoulit school from Morocco bagged The Best School Award, after being selected from among 92,583 participating schools. The Outstanding Supervisor award was given to Nour Al Jabbour from Jordan who was selected out of 126,061 supervisors and the Community Champions Award, recognizing a reading champion from students living in non-Arab countries was given to Nada Al Sattari from Palestine living in Belgium.
The sixth edition of the Arab Reading Challenge – the biggest in its history - has witnessed a 536 per cent growth in the number of participating students in comparison to its first edition. The competition, organized by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, offers a prize of Dh1 million for the Best School, Dh500,000 for the first champion, Dh300,000 for the Outstanding Supervisor, and Dh100,000 for the Community Champion.
''I would like to inspire people to read and write; I want to be something for them', the Year 8 student says