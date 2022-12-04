Dubai: 576 families report drug-addicted relatives to authorities, say police

The passenger train will connect 11 cities and regions in the UAE from Al Sila to Fujairah, including Dubai, Sharjah, Al Dhaid, and Abu Dhabi
About 576 families reported their drug-addicted loved ones to the authorities over the past five years, the Dubai Police have said. The addicts benefitted from timely treatment, thanks to Article 89 of the UAE's Anti-Narcotics Law. The law states that no criminal proceedings will be initiated against abusers of narcotics or psychotropic substances who willingly present themselves or are reported by family members to an addiction treatment unit, the public prosecution, or the police.
According to its annual report, the General Department of Anti-Narcotics seized six tonnes and 634kg of drugs and narcotic pills in 2021. It contributed to the arrest of 46 per cent of suspects involved in drug-related cases and 47.2 per cent of the drugs seized in 2021 at the state level.
Last year, the department passed 89 security tips to 27 countries in cooperation with liaison officers, which contributed to the arrest of 36 international suspects, with a total seizure of four tonnes and 463kg of drugs. The department blocked 340 websites and accounts on social media platforms involved in the trafficking and selling of drugs, which led to the arrest of 91 suspects.
The awareness programmes launched by the Hemaya International Centre benefited 11.7 million beneficiaries of 50 nationalities over the past year.
Lieutenant-General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, praised the department for its “innovative new mechanisms and methods to bring down drug dealers professionally and efficiently, and protect our society against the scourge of drugs”.
