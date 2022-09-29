Dubai: 10-year-old enters Guinness Book for making origami piece 3 times in just over 23 seconds

She had been practising for months before she showcased her skills in front of the judges and beat the earlier record of 28 seconds

by SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Thu 29 Sep 2022, 1:56 PM

Pratyusha Jain, a 10-year-old girl entered the Guinness Book of World Records for her ability to make and pop a paper banger three times in the fastest time of just 23.32 seconds. “I am just so overwhelmed I could make it to the record book. It is such a great achievement for me at this age,” said the young achiever.

Hailing from the Indian state of Maharashtra, Pratyusha has been fond of playing with paper at a young age. “I made origami out of paper at a young age and still continue to experiment,” said the record holder.

The grade 6 student at Dubai International Academy had been practising for months before she showcased her skills in front of the judges.

What is a paper banger?

The paper banger is a work of origami that involves folding paper in such a way that when swung down quickly, the inner flap pops out into a balloon, making a 'bang' sound. Its German name is Knalltüte (bang bag).

Pratyusha approached the organisation and her request to demonstrate her unique capabilities was accepted. She broke the earlier record of 28 seconds.

“I wanted to showcase my unique skills and capabilities to a larger audience and thought it would be best to approach the Guinness Book of World Records. I was sure that I will be able to break the earlier record,” she added.

Pratyusha likes games that put her mind to tasks. “I like solving puzzles, Rubik cube, playing chess and basketball,” said the record holder.

