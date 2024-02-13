Dh2,000 fine in UAE: Want to hang out of your car sunroof or window? Think again, say police

The directive has been extended for a second day due to unstable weather
Motorists have been warned of hefty penalties for passengers hanging out of windows and removing their head or bodies out the sunroof by the Abu Dhabi Police.
Taking to its social media platforms, the authority alerted drivers of the dangers these acts pose and called on them to adhere to safety rules and regulations.
Such acts lead to a heavy fine of Dh2,000, along with 60 days impoundment of the vehicle and 23 traffic points.
This dangerous act not only endangers the lives of the driver and passengers, but also other motorists on the road and can lead to serious injuries and life and death situations.
Earlier this month, Dubai Police shared a video which showed children sitting on moving car roofs as well as hanging out of windows. At the time, the authority also mentioned that owners must shell out another Dh50,000 to get the impounded vehicle release.
