Day school, spa, pool time: Inside Dubai's luxury resort for pets

With many dogs on the wait list, the 'home' will soon open their third facility exclusively for smaller dogs

Photo: Instagram/My Second Home

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Wed 13 Sep 2023, 6:00 AM

Imagine sending your dog off to a day school in a bus for a day full of enrichment sessions, agility training and socialising with other canines. That is exactly what My Second Home, a luxurious leisure resort and spa for dogs and cats, offers.

"Some people choose to board their dogs with us when they go for vacation while others send them for the day school," said Paul Sowerby, cofounder of My Second Home. With many dogs on the wait list, the demand is so high that they will soon open their third facility exclusively for smaller dogs. Here is a sneak peek at what happens at the pet resort and spa in Dubai Investment Park (DIP).

1. Groups and Handlers: After a detailed personality assessment, the dogs are grouped based on their size and temperament. Each group has a handler with whom the dogs bond and build relationships. There are 300 dogs at the facility.

Photo: Supplied

2. Swimming: The dogs get time in both an indoor as well as an outdoor pool during the day. They can swim, splash around or just play games in the water. Whatever they choose to do, they love their pool time.

Photo: Rahul Gajjar

3. Parties: What kind of a resort is it if there is no partying? Each dog celebrates their birthday in full grandeur. However, it is now just birthdays that are celebrated. Sometimes, My Second Home has unique parties for all dogs. Earlier this year, the facility held a 'Let It Snow' party for Retrievers and Labradors.

Photo: Supplied

4. Spa: Dogs who require a bath get something even more luxurious at this pet resort. They are shampooed and treated to a relaxing spa experience. According to Paul, the bathing frequency depends on the individual dogs' needs.

Photo: Rahul Gajjar

5. Grooming: My Second Home keeps all dogs well-groomed like clockwork. Whether it is a full-fledged grooming session or a simple trim of their hair and nails, the resort has it sorted.

Photo: Rahul Gajjar

6. Playing area: One of the activities the dogs will indulge in during their time at the facility is playtime. A large open area with toys and fixtures is available for dogs to run around, play and socialise with the other dogs in their group.

7. Food: A special diet is designed for each dog in the facility, depending on their needs. Dogs are weighed regularly to ensure that their weight stays within healthy limits.

8. Cats: Besides the dog facility, My Second Home also has a boarding service for cats. With luxurious beds, play areas and specialised meals, the cats are spoilt for choice here.

