UAE Central Bank cancels licence of health insurance company for non-compliance

An initial prototype of the futuristic, sleek-looking vehicle was first displayed during the 51st National Day celebrations in Abu Dhabi
The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) on Monday said it has cancelled the licence of Iris Health Services for not complying with the applicable guidelines.
The regulator said the licence has been cancelled in “accordance with the applicable instructions and procedures for licensing health insurance third party administrators and regulation and control of their business.”
The company is a third-party administration service company providing medical benefit and claims administration services.
The Central Bank has been strictly monitoring the practice of the local insurance sector to ensure that all the companies adhere to the local laws.
In June 2022, it had imposed an administrative sanction on two insurance companies for failure to meet its regulatory obligations. One of the firms was prohibited from issuing additional insurance policies to new customers for one year.
In December last year, new guidelines were issued for the insurance sector to combat money laundering and financing of terrorism.
Companies operating in the insurance sector – including insurers, reinsurers, agents and brokers – were given one month time to comply with the new regulations.
The Central Bank on Monday said it would ensure that all insurance companies and professions related to insurance companies comply with the UAE laws and regulations adopted by the regulator in order to safeguard the transparency and integrity of the insurance industry and the UAE financial system.
ALSO READ:
An initial prototype of the futuristic, sleek-looking vehicle was first displayed during the 51st National Day celebrations in Abu Dhabi
He was among 98 others who benefitted from Dh7 million financial assistance given last year
Astronomy expert explains how the important the concept of time is to Islam, and how lunar months are determined in the country
Both winners, 'Mama Shamsa' and humanitarian group from Italy, work hard to make a big difference in their own communities
Shamsa Fadhil, who reforms children who joined criminal gangs, plans to use the $1 million awarded to make an even bigger difference in her community
Joint statement by foreign ministers announces roadmap for cooperation in areas of defence, nuclear energy and technology
The country observed National Environment Day on Saturday, highlighting the need to find practical and sustainable solutions to climate challenges
Sultan Al Neyadi is set to launch on February 26 to carry out the first Arab long-duration astronaut mission