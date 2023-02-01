UAE Central Bank follows Fed move to hike interest rates by 25 basis points

The International Energy Agency estimates the global market for mass-produced clean energy will triple to around $650 billion a year by 2030
The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) has decided to raise the Base Rate applicable to the Overnight Deposit Facility (ODF) by 25 basis points – from 4.4% to 4.65%, effective from Thursday, 02 February 2023.
This decision was taken following the US Federal Reserve Board’s announcement on 01 February 2023 to increase the Interest on Reserve Balances (IORB) by 25 basis points.
The CBUAE also has decided to maintain the rate applicable to borrowing short-term liquidity from the CBUAE through all standing credit facilities at 50 basis points above the Base Rate.
The Base Rate, which is anchored to the US Federal Reserve’s IORB, signals the general stance of the CBUAE’s monetary policy. It also provides an effective interest rate floor for overnight money market rates.
The International Energy Agency estimates the global market for mass-produced clean energy will triple to around $650 billion a year by 2030
