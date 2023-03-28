Dubai Police arrest 25 beggars in first 5 days of Ramadan

Over 380 guests attend function organised at Park Hyatt Dubai by UK-based non-profit organisation that is providing health services to those in need in Pakistan
The Dubai Police have arrested 25 beggars, including 13 women, in the first five days of the holy month of Ramadan. The arrests were effected as part of the police’s anti-begging campaign.
Major-General Jamal Salem Al Jallaf, director of the General Department of Criminal Investigation, stated that the campaign has helped significantly reduce the number of beggars coming to Dubai annually. This is due to the “strict and decisive measures” taken against those apprehended, the officer said.
Maj-Gen Al Jallaf said begging is linked to serious consequences “such as thefts and robberies, and the exploitation of children, the sick, and people of determination for illegitimate gains”.
Al Jallaf emphasised that official entities, charities, and associations are available for individuals to seek financial assistance or obtain meals during the holy month. He reminded the public that begging is illegal and punishable under federal laws.
Colonel Ali Salem, director of the Infiltration Control Department, urged residents not to respond to beggars' pleas or show them any sympathy. He called on the public to report beggars “immediately through the call centre 901, or the ‘Police Eye’ service” on the police app
Colonel Ali Salem also warned the community against falling victim to fraudulent electronic messages from beggars through social media and email. He called on residents to report such messages through the e-Crime platform.
ALSO READ:
Over 380 guests attend function organised at Park Hyatt Dubai by UK-based non-profit organisation that is providing health services to those in need in Pakistan
We look forward to bringing the world together in the UAE to discuss how we can join hands to protect our planet, says Dubai Ruler
The guest list also included ministers, members of the Executive Council of Abu Dhabi and high-ranking officials
All proceeds from the initiative to go towards supporting Al Jalila Foundation's healthcare programmes
Customs Cooperation Agreement follows CEPA deal to advance bilateral trade beyond $10 billion, signed in May last year
The station also has made tremendous strides in reducing accident death rates and crime rates as compared to 2021
Integrating the AI tool with Rammas will allow users to feel as if they are communicating with a customer service agent
Operation Gallant Knight/2 initiative sees distribution of medical supplies, medicines and nutritional supplements to a number of homes for the elderly