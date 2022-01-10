Covid in UAE: Authorities issue warning as social media posts mock safety protocols

The Dubai Ruler shared an inspiring snippet from his younger years
UAE2 days ago
UAE residents have been warned against publishing or circulating misleading information or rumours about Covid-19 safety measures. They have also been warned against mocking safety measures.
The Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Prosecution at the Federal Public Prosecution said it had spotted some social media posts that mocked the Covid safety protocols implemented in the country.
Some posts featured Covid-positive results as seen on AlHosn app, with video or audio clips calling for non-adherence to isolation and quarantine measures.
Such posts ridicule the efforts of the country’s authorities in effectively curbing the spread of the virus, the prosecution added.
The authority reminded residents that fake news is punishable with fines and imprisonment.
According to Federal Decree Law No. 34 of 2021, anyone who uses the internet to publish, circulate or spread false news, rumours or misleading information, contrary to the news published by official sources, could be punished by imprisonment for at least one year and fined Dh100,000.
ALSO READ:
In case the false news or rumours agitate public opinion against state authorities or occurs during times of pandemic, crises or disasters, the violator could be imprisoned for at least two years and fined Dh200,000.
The prosecution called on residents and social media users to be responsible and support the authorities in implementing Covid safety measures.
The Dubai Ruler shared an inspiring snippet from his younger years
UAE2 days ago
From donating to charity to helping their loved ones build houses, here's how the millionaires of 2021 are doing
UAE2 days ago
Several officegoers turned up in workwear for Friday prayers instead of traditional outfits, as they'd come straight from work
UAE2 days ago
The Advanced Technology Research Council's new facilities will study propulsion, alternative energy and biotechnology
UAE3 days ago
Jumuah prayers were offered at 1.15pm across mosques in the country
UAE3 days ago
"I never thought I'd have Dh100,000 to my name when I turned 25," Pakistani expat Asim said.
UAE3 days ago
Among other changes, the legislative overhaul introduces international standards on the rights of divorced partners
UAE3 days ago
They exchanged views on regional and international developments of mutual interest, including the current situation in the Middle East.
UAE3 days ago