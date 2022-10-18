CBUAE issues special coins commemorating the Tawazun Economic Council's 30th anniversary

All issued coins have been handed over to Tawazun, and will not be available for sale at the central bank's headquarters or its branches

The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE), in collaboration with the Tawazun Economic Council (Tawazun), has issued 1000 silver commemorative coins to mark the 30th anniversary of the latter.

The issuance of the commemorative coins aims to highlight the vital role of Tawazun: established in 1992 to create, build and manage industrial relationships for the benefit of the UAE.

Each coin weighs 40g. The front side of the coin bears a bitmap of the desert, and is inscribed with the name "Tawazun" in Arabic and English, in addition to the slogan "Strong Roots, Endless Possibilities" placed on the upper and lower areas, in both Arabic and English.

The reverse side includes the nominal value of Dh30, surrounded by the name of the CBUAE written in Arabic and English.

All issued coins have been handed over to Tawazun, and will not be available for sale at the CBUAE headquarters or its branches.

