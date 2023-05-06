Books build empathy and acceptance in children’, authors say at Sharjah reading fest

Young readers learn to identify with other people’s emotions and opinions

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sat 6 May 2023, 7:07 PM Last updated: Sat 6 May 2023, 7:08 PM

Books play a vital role not only in children’s education but also in building their character. This was underscored by prominent writers during a panel session at the ongoing Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival (SCRF).

New York Times bestselling American author Jasmine Warga, Scottish novelist Ross MacKenzie of The Nowhere Emporium fame, and Emirati short story writer Nadia Al Najjar spoke about how reading fosters growth and social awareness in children.

“Novels are introspective art forms, where let children explore ideas and emotions that are not just about them,” noted Wargam, adding: "Many studies in the US show that kids who are voracious readers are more empathetic as they learn to identify with other people’s emotions and opinions.”

MacKenzie added: “When children start reading novels on their own for the first time, they become exposed to different emotions, which are essential for their learning and growth.”

Books are the gateway to discovering the world,” noted Al Najjar, adding: “Children have questions for which they look for answers, and many are found in novels. They get to know about far off places and people, becoming more empathetic and learning to accept differences and become more tolerant.”

“For example, if they learn about bullying through stories, they sympathise with the victim and understand that bullying is not acceptable,” Al Najjar explained.

‘Books that speak to children’

MacKenzie noted: “All kids can love reading. It’s just about unlocking it and looking for books that speak to them.”

She explained: “Matching the child to the book is crucial. At 9, I was not a reader whatsoever. Then my teacher read out the book, The Witches by Roald Dahl, that changed my life, and that was how I became a writer.”

“Make reading a lifestyle for children,” Al Najjar underscored, adding: “That is why festivals like SCRF are important to enrich reading and make hildren grow up to be solid, kind adults who contribute to their communities.”