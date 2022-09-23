Blippi The Musical to make Abu Dhabi debut in February 2023

The popular kids show will feature an interactive musical experience for the first time in the UAE

By CT Desk Published: Fri 23 Sep 2022, 12:00 PM

Popular kids entertainment show 'Blippi The Musical' will mark its Abu Dhabi debut next year in February. The live musical experience, brought to you by Flash Entertainment and Round Room Live, will take place at the Etihad Arena, Yas Island on February 18 and 19.

Blippi The Musical has thrilled over thousands of young fans with more than 500 performances across North America and the united Kingdom. The show brings the curious and fun character Blippi from screen to stage with audience engagement, captivating music and continued learning while singing and dancing. The character of Blippi has taught millions of kids how to count, understand colours, letters, and much more, becoming a global sensation with more than 37 million YouTube subscribers and one billion views per month.

Audiences can dance and sing along in addition to meeting Blippi and friends on stage. Tickets for the four-show series of performances start from Dh95 and will go on sale from October 17, 2022. Pre registration is available now at flashentertainment.com.