Beating diabetes is part of UAE agenda, official says

UAE5 hours ago
Over half a billion people in the world are now living with diabetes, and the UAE is determined to beat the disease.
“Controlling the prevalence of diabetes is inscribed in our national agenda,” said Dr Hussain Abdul Rahman Al Rand, assistant undersecretary at the Ministry of Health and Prevention (Mohap).
Thanks to a proactive approach and the prompt approval of innovative medicines, the UAE has seen a drop in diabetic cases, based on figures recorded a few years ago.
Al Rand and other health officials came together on Sunday to mark the 100th year of the discovery of insulin, which has been touted a ‘miracle drug’. The event for World Diabetes Day was organised in collaboration with Noro Nordisk and the Embassy of Denmark.
Dr Ameen Alameeri, assistant undersecretary at Mohap, said the UAE has been “either second or third in approving new medicines after the go-ahead of the FDA”.
“The country seeks to help its people with diabetes by supporting new innovations in this field,” Dr Alameeri said.
Dr Younis Kazim, CEO of Dubai Health Care which is under the emirate’s health authority (DHA), said diabetic patients were given utmost care during the pandemic.
“The DHA has been giving a lot of focus to diabetes and has been campaigning on a healthy lifestyle for a long time,” Dr Kazim said.
