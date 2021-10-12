Arab Youth Survey: Young entrepreneurs should be given easy access to capital, says expert

The author line-up for the coming Festival will be revealed November 17
UAE11 hours ago
The Arab youth are optimistic about the future but they need all the support that they can get to succeed, experts have said.
Speaking during a panel discussion at the launch of the 13th annual Asda’a BCW Arab Youth Survey on Tuesday, the experts from the Middle East said ‘financial inclusion’ must be among the priorities to help young Arabs become successful entrepreneurs.
ALSO READ:
UAE retains top spot as Arab youths' favourite place to live for tenth year
Arab Youth Survey: Majority of youngsters feel their ‘best days lie ahead'
“A rising spirit of nationalism is gaining resonance for Arab youth. This generation is increasingly looking inward at their Arab brethren for leadership. Growing self-reliance on ourselves, especially model Arab nations like the UAE, is fuelling this pride,” said Yousef Al Otaiba, the UAE’s Ambassador to the US and Minister of State.
Jihad Azour, director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the Middle East and Central Asia Department, said decision-makers must closely examine the impact of survey’s the findings on government policy.
“To achieve the aspirations of Arab youth, we must increase financial inclusion, providing our young Arab entrepreneurs ready access to affordable finance. They must have a level playing field, where red tape and the interference of the state in economic management is kept to a minimum. And we need a new, citizen-based social contract,” he said.
He called for investing in the youth — which makes up a large chunk of the region’s population — by improving education and introducing capacity development programmes.
ALSO READ: UAE is a country and home for everyone, says Sheikh Mohammed
“We need to open markets through financial inclusion, so that the young can have access to capital. This should be an important priority for all governments… The Covid-19 crisis showed the weakness that we have in the social system.
“Digitisation played a critical role during the pandemic and can be the saviour for jobs as well. There is a need to build trust between states and citizens so that people invest and stay in the region,” added IMF’s regional head.
Dania Khaled Al Maeena, CEO of Aloula, a non-profit organisation in Jeddah, said the Arab youth’s hope for the future is ‘extremely refreshing’.
“The youth are now more creative. Many no longer want a steady government job like their parents had. Instead, they want to do what they are passionate about. But we can’t take the optimism of our young people for granted. We must bridge the gap between the education sector and the needs of the workplace. This will involve creating new skill sets to ensure our youth are prepared for the new economy,” she added.
waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
The author line-up for the coming Festival will be revealed November 17
UAE11 hours ago
The men had found the lost property at the Abu Dhabi main bus terminal
UAE11 hours ago
The symbol of the state for the last 50 years will remain for the next 50, he stated
UAE12 hours ago
The Italian health minister paid a special visit on the occasion, opening doors for new strategic ties and cooperation
UAE13 hours ago
'Pakistan has been awarded the chairmanship of Abu Dhabi Dialogue for the next two years'
UAE14 hours ago
The court also asked the Arab woman to pay for the man’s legal expenses
UAE14 hours ago
Carrefour and Adidas top YouGov’s retail rankings 2021 in UAE.
UAE15 hours ago
The man was unable to bring his wife to the country due to Covid-19.
UAE15 hours ago