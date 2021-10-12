UAE is a country and home for everyone: Sheikh Mohammed
New survey reveals most Arab youths chose UAE over US, Canada as their favourite place to live
The UAE is everyone’s country and everyone’s home, said His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
Sheikh Mohammed’s statement came on the eve of the 13th edition of the annual Asda’a BCW Arab Youth Survey released on Tuesday.
“We say that the UAE is everyone's country and everyone's home. Our experience will remain available to everyone. Our relations will remain positive with everyone,” Sheikh Mohammed said in a tweet on Tuesday.
The annual survey results showed that the UAE is the preferred country to live for 47 per cent of Arab youth, followed by the United States (19 per cent) and Canada (15 per cent).
Arab youth have named the UAE as the country in the world they would most like to live in and the one they would most like their own nation to emulate for the tenth straight year.
The UAE has topped the list of most preferred countries every year since young Arab men and women across the Middle East & Africa (MENA) were first asked the question in 2012.
