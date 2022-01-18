Ajman University students pick up prestigious awards for documentary films

Jury praise works submitted by media students

Ajman University has added another feather to their well-decorated hat following a recognition at the Second Arab Media Youth Forum, where students of the school from the Mass Communication College won the Excellence Award in the documentary films category.

The students won the award at a ceremony held at the Faculty of Mass Communication, Cairo University.

“We are excited with these awards and the recognition will serve as a motivation for us to do more in helping our students reach their greatest heights and shed more lights on happenings across the globe to serve the university’s strategic goals,” said Dr. Karim Seghir, Ajman University Chancellor.

Students of the college have also expressed their delight and appreciation to the organisers of the award. “It is a great honour for us to the selected as winners of this prestigious award and we thank the organizers for appreciating the effort put into the work. We also acknowledge the contribution of our college and our supervisor in making the project a success.”

The first film was produced by students, Ahmed Al Maazmy and Mahmoud Al Hajrasy, and the second film, which is about the Noble Qur’an Complex, was made by the student /Hia Mubrak, under the supervision of Dr. Safa Othman.

The ceremony featured several artworks from more than 15 media faculties in the Arab world and was attended by major stakeholders in the industry, including media makers, network managers and TV channels.

The jury praised the works submitted by Ajman University, a reflection of the skills of media students in providing meaningful content with distinguished characteristics.