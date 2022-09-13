Abu Dhabi’s hunting exhibition to attract over 680 exhibitors from 44 countries

The highly celebrated event is the largest of its kind in the Middle East and Africa, attracting over 105,000 visitors from across the world

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Tue 13 Sep 2022, 2:56 PM

Over 680 exhibitors and brands showcasing the very latest technologies, innovations and trends in equestrian, hunting and camping gears and accessories, as well as traditional and modern ways, of hunting will gather for the international hunting exhibition in the capital later this month.

The 19th edition of Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (Adihex) will be held from September 26 to October 2, 2022 at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (Adnec).

Organised by the Emirates Falconers’ Club, this highly celebrated event attracts local and global attendees. It has continued to develop its plans and projects to be in line with its leading environmental and heritage goals in promoting sustainable hunting.

It is the largest event of its kind in the Middle East and Africa, becoming a prestigious global platform allowing participants to identify distributors and partners, expand their businesses, and launch and promote the latest products, in addition to its key role in promoting and preserving cultural heritage.

At the same time, Adihex offers a unique opportunity for regional and international companies to participate and visit the exhibition with the aim of building a strong bilateral business relationship.

Adihex 2022 will bring together over 105,000 visitors including falconers, hunting and equestrian enthusiasts, major buyers and VIPS. They will explore 11 sectors across the 50,0000 sqm of exhibition space offering hundreds of exhibitors and brands from 44 nations.

Some of the UAE companies participating in this year’s Adihex include Caracal International as an exhibitor and sponsor of the sector. It is a leading Emirati regional company in the field of high-performance hunting weapons.

Other companies are: Baynouna Military Equipment and Hunting Trading Company – the prestigious Emirati company in the field of hunting and shooting in open ai,r and trading in ammunition, hunting weapons and supplies – Al-Qannas company for hunting tools, and the International Golden Group.

