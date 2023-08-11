Abu Dhabi reduces fees for hotel rooms, restaurants from Sept 1

UAE President visited the condolence tent in Al Dhaid, Sharjah
The Department of Culture and Tourism— Abu Dhabi (DCT - Abu Dhabi) on Friday announced that it has reduced government fees applied to hotels in the emirate, supporting the continued growth of the hospitality and tourism sector, and enhancing Abu Dhabi as a leading global leisure and tourism destination.
The change is set to take effect from September 1, 2023 and follows directives from Abu Dhabi Executive Council to further encourage tourists as well as residents to enjoy hospitality offerings in the emirate. This revision of fees seeks to further grow the emirate as a tourism and cultural destination while bolstering support for its thriving hospitality sector.
The government fee amendments include reducing a tourism fee issued to guests from six per cent to four per cent, removing a municipality fee of Dh15 per room per night, removing a six per cent tourism fee and four per cent municipality fee applied to hotel restaurants. The municipality fee for 4 per cent of the value of the invoice issued to the customer will continue.
As part of its mandate, DCT — Abu Dhabi continuously elevates the standards of the emirate’s tourism, culture, and hospitality offerings in the emirate. By curating a diverse range of experiences that cater to the preferences and interests of a wide spectrum of travellers, DCT — Abu Dhabi aims to enable sustainable growth and long-term success.
