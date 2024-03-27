Abu Dhabi: Production starts at Belbazem offshore block

The Emirates Red Crescent distributed 4,500 meals as part of the project it is implementing through its office in Pakistan
Crude oil production has started at Abu Dhabi's Belbazem offshore block, the first joint venture between the UAE's ADNOC and China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPCC), state-owned ADNOC said on Wednesday.
Its production capacity is expected to reach 45,000 barrels per day of light crude and 27 million standard cubic feet per day of associated gas, ADNOC said.
