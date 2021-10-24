Abu Dhabi: Newly-completed smart services to support school buses

Abu Dhabi - Emirates Transport says the digital transformation will help its fleet of over 6,000 vehicles

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Sun 24 Oct 2021, 2:40 PM

The Emirates Transport (ET) has completed a new set of digital and smart services and applications to support its public and private school buses operations in the UAE.

Faryal Tawakul, Acting CEO of Emirates Transport said in a statement issued on Sunday that the move comes as part of the implementation of a digital transformation strategy for the company’s services and businesses.

“In cooperation with the Sharjah Private Education Authority, ET launched the smart application Your Children are Safe, which was developed based on its own experience with its huge fleet of more than 6,000 school transport buses,” said Tawakul.

“With four decades of experience in school transport, the company is now moving into a new phase of its services in this field, from the level of providing and operating the usual school transport services to a broader scope through which it provides the latest smart applications for school transport operations.”

She added: “This move will enhance ET’s position as an advisory reference in this sector for clients, including regulatory and legislative bodies, schools, educational institutions and transport companies.”

The application allows parents of students to track their children’s bus journey to and from the school, from the moment they leave the house and board the buses until they disembark. The application will also provide stakeholders with a variety of data and operational statistics, such as the daily movement of school buses, the number of trips, transferred and absent students and alerts in the event of any emergency.

The official noted that the company attaches great strategic importance to smart services and their applications in its business as a major component of competitiveness in business today, emphasizing that the company invests an important part of its material, human and technical resources in the development and adoption of these applications.

