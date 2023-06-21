Abu Dhabi: New partnership to advance personalised medicine, genomics

The strategic cooperation aims to maximise on the emirate’s unique genomics programme and translate scientific advancements into tangible patient benefits

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Wed 21 Jun 2023, 5:43 PM

The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the US-based AbbVie Biopharmaceutical and M42 to elevate collaborative efforts in tailoring personalised medicine and genomics in the UAE Capital.

DoH inked this agreement on the sidelines of its participation at the BIO International Convention 2023 in Boston. According to the new partnership formalised at AbbVie Bioresearch Centre in Boston, the three parties aim to advance precision medicine in the diagnosis and treatment of multiple myeloma – a cancer of the plasma cells and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

The strategic cooperation aims to maximise on the emirate’s unique genomics programme and translate scientific advancements into tangible patient benefits, focusing on precision medicine tailored to individual needs. Reinforcing the emirate’s position as a leading destination for life sciences and innovation, the agreement will leverage Real-World Evidence (RWE) to advance care delivery and assess the effectiveness of patient support programmes and therapeutic innovations. The partnership aims to evaluate the impact of these interventions on patient outcomes and make data-driven decisions to continuously improve the quality of care delivered to patients.

Dr Asma Al Mannaei, Executive Director of the Research and Innovation Centre, DoH, noted that personalised medicine and genomics hold the transformative potential to reshape the delivery of care and improve outcomes.

“Abu Dhabi continues to harness the power of these fields to unlock a new era of healthcare where every patient’s journey is guided by their own genetic blueprint, leading to enhanced quality of life and a brighter future for generations to come.”

Dr Al Mannaei noted that private-public dialogue is important to address global challenges and advance healthcare for all.

“Global collaboration is vital to unlocking the vast potential of personalised medicine and genomics, empowering us to revolutionise world-class and tailored healthcare for communities around the world. Through our agreement with AbbVie Biopharmaceutical and M42, we seek to unify efforts, unite expertise and resources, diversify perspectives to accelerate breakthroughs and enhance accessibility for all patients.”

Hassan Sabbah, general manager, AbbVie Gulf and Levant, said: “This partnership aims to advance precision medicine in the diagnosis and treatment to help enable broader patient access in UAE to innovative therapies. Our efforts are progressing to launch several initiatives that support research and clinical trials and develop innovative solutions to deal effectively with local and regional health needs, challenges, and burdens.”

As part of its preventive healthcare efforts, last year Abu Dhabi launched the region’s first Personalised Precision Medicine Programme for oncology. The Programme integrates predictive, personalised and precision medicine using genomics to transform diagnostics, drug therapy and prevention and tailor it to the needs specific to individuals.

Francesco Redivo, Senior Director at G42 Healthcare, a M42 company, pointed out that pharma businesses like Abbvie are known to discover and deliver innovative medicines and solutions that enhance people’s lives.

“Our collaboration will be built on joint efforts to advance precision medicine by harnessing real-world evidence and real-world data capabilities, shaping innovative solutions around access to care and translating scientific advancements into tangible patient benefits by maximising the potential of the Emirati Genome Programme.”

In line with the emirate’s efforts to lead on personalised and preventive healthcare, Abu Dhabi is home to the largest genomics programme. The Emirati Genome Programme aims to explore the genetic makeup of Emiratis, using cutting-edge DNA sequencing and artificial intelligence technologies to generate quality and comprehensive genomic data about Emiratis. To date, the programme has collected and sequenced over 430,000 genome samples, positioning the Capital at the forefront of genomics research. In 2022, the Emirate witnessed a 484 per cent increase in clinical trials processed and conducted in Abu Dhabi, reflecting its commitment to safeguarding the health and wellbeing of community members through breakthrough research and innovations.

