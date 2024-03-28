Abu Dhabi: New diabetes facility to come up in Al Dhafra

Published: Thu 28 Mar 2024, 12:19 PM

More than 6,000 residents with diabetes and endocrine disorders in Al Dhafra will benefit from the first one-stop, tech-enabled healthcare facility in the Western Region of Abu Dhabi, according to M42 healthcare group.

The state-of-the-art facility by Abu Dhabi-headquartered M42’s Imperial College London Diabetes Centre (ICLDC) will come up in Madinat Zayed and aims to provide comprehensive care for diabetes and endocrine patients.

Set to open in the latter half of this year, the facility will cut travel time for many by more than 75 per cent.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Currently, ICLDC in Abu Dhabi City serves about nine per cent of residents with diabetes from Al Dhafra, the group said.

“M42 is committed to providing world-class preventive and personalised health solutions that enable individuals to put their health back in their own hands,” said Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, managing director and group CEO of M42.

The new facility will also provide greater access to residents from Liwa, Mirfa, Gayathi, Ruwais, and Tarif from the Western Region.

“As a leader in diabetes and endocrine management and prevention, the ICLDC is positively impacting lives across the UAE. Expanding our one-stop services to Al Dhafra presents an opportunity to serve a much greater number of UAE residents with an innovative model that provides premium, tech-enabled health solutions that result in tangible positive clinical outcomes,” Al Nowais said.

Apart from providing clinical care, the centre will promote preventive solutions for Type 2 diabetes with an extensive community outreach programme, including workshops, health screenings, and educational programmes for schools and organisations, as well as promoting an active lifestyle and healthy eating

“Today, the need for accessible and comprehensive diabetes care has never been more apparent. Serving more of the Al Dhafra population is an honour and a duty we are fully committed to. Our aim is to provide patients with the best patient-centric and comprehensive diabetes and endocrinology solutions, under one roof and closer to home,” Dr Mai Al Jaber, CEO of ICLDC, noted.

ICLDC’s new facility in Madinat Zayed will be the fourth dedicated facility in the UAE, in addition to a satellite clinic based in Mubadala Health Dubai, offering integrated diabetes and endocrine treatment services.

ALSO READ: