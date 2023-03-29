Abu Dhabi: Mother gives birth to 3 children on same date in 9 years

The three siblings were born on March 14 in 2014, 2018 and 2023

March 14 is a special day for parents Haleema Musthafa and Thaiseer Abdul Kareem. The Abu Dhabi-based couple has welcomed three children on the exact date in the past 9 years. Their daughter Tanisha Tahani was born in 2014, and two sons Muhammad Emin in 2018 and Hyzin Hamd this March 14. The family is on cloud nine celebrating one of the rarest of rare occurrences in childbirth. The jubilant parents, hailing from Kannur district of the Indian state of Kerala, shared with Khaleej Times their feelings of blissful joy and utter disbelief.

“We are thrilled. Allah has blessed us with a third child on the same day of March 14. This is an unbelievable feeling. This holy month of Ramadan has become extra special for the family,” Haleema, the proud mother of three children, said.

Thaiseer, the father, termed the instance as God’s gift and not a planned pregnancy.

“Tanisha is now nine years old, Emin is five, and the newborn is two weeks old. The first two children were born four years apart. And we became parents for the third time this month. This is Allah’s gift. You can never plan things like childbirth to be exactly on a particular date. We are excited and overwhelmed,” said Thaiseer, who works at LuLu Group International as a category manager.

“Tanisha was born in Kerala as I was working there as part of the opening of LuLu Mall in Kochi. Both the boys were born here. Emin at NMC Royal Women’s Hospital (formerly Brightpoint Royal Women's Hospital) and Hamd at Burjeel Hospital,” said Thaiseer, who has been here for the past 16 years.

“Both the sons were expected on the same date of March 14. When we got the due dates after the final scan it was a blessed feeling. But we didn’t reveal it to anybody as the date of delivery could vary. However, with Allah’s grace everything went well. Both mother and the newborn are doing well.”

Both Tanisha and Emin are studying in Sunrise English Private School. And their birthdays have been a special occasion at home with cakes of different flavours and designs. In fact, Tanisha spent her second birthday at a hospital.

“We told Tanisha and Emin that they will get a big surprise gift on their birthday. But they had no clue that it was a baby brother. They were surprised and very happy. They distributed sweets at the hospital while celebrating the arrival of a new member and also their birthdays.”

Dr Pathukutty Mohammed, specialist obstetrics and gynaecology, Burjeel Hospital in Abu Dhabi, said the instance was a rare one.

“I remember the siblings of baby Hyzin Hamd distributing sweets. I had no clue that all three were born on the same date. It is extremely rare to have three children born on the same day. I haven’t heard about such a case in my career. Maybe this is the first such instance in this region. The baby was born on his due date. Both the mother and baby were normal and healthy.”

The Guinness Book of World Records is held by a family with five siblings born on the same day of February 20. It was recorded way back in 1966. According to Guinness, the random odds against five single siblings sharing a birthdate are one in 17 billion.

Thaiseer pointed out that they may have more babies in future.

“We weren’t aware of a Guinness world record. We are not into family planning yet. We may have more children.”

For now, the family is making plans to celebrate three birthdays in a grand fashion next year.

“It will be Hamd’s first birthday. All my family members and friends are excited about it. We will plan a special celebration for next year,” Thaiseer added.

