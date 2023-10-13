Abu Dhabi launches initiative on autonomous mobility

Savi cluster will lead to the development of smart and autonomous vehicles across three modes of transportation

Abu Dhabi on Friday launched a path-breaking initiative to make smart and autonomous mobility across air, land and sea.

The much-anticipated announcement of the Smart and Autonomous Vehicle Industries (Savi) cluster was made in the presence of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

This comes after Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, on Wednesday endorsed a plan to establish a world-leading Savi cluster in Abu Dhabi.

The first-of-its-kind innovative multi-modal cluster will lead to the development of smart and autonomous vehicles across three modes of transportation, i.e., air, water and sea. It will contribute up to Dh120 billion and generate nearly 50,000 jobs, a top official said during the launch ceremony held at Masdar City.

“Abu Dhabi is uniquely positioned to lead the charge in advancing technology and commercialisation within the smart and autonomous vehicles sector. Backed by a proven track record of accelerated innovation and built on a robust industrial base, the emirate both embraces and shapes global trends, supercharging the sector by leveraging its infrastructure, talent, progressive regulatory mindset, and key location at the crossroads of global trade,” Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), said.

Al Zaabi noted that as a catalyst for Abu Dhabi’s diversification, Savi is a “game changer” that will unleash extraordinary economic growth and create new opportunities for talent, entrepreneurs, and investors.

“Savi is projected to contribute Dh90-Dh120 billion to the UAE economy and generate 30,000-50,000 jobs, which will create an extended ripple effect benefitting various sectors, and taking our smart, diversified, sustainable Falcon Economy to new heights.”

The ADDED and Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) are spearheading the development of Savi covering the design, testing, and manufacturing of applications for transportation and mobility, as well as to service other sectors such as logistics. Savi, centred in Masdar City, will build on the strength of Abu Dhabi’s industrial base and leverage its unparalleled access to established air corridors, road infrastructure, and global network of partners.

The cluster brings together all relevant stakeholders to advance the development of the value chain, attract companies from all around the world, enable access to funding and investments, facilitate and fund innovation, streamline regulatory services and accelerate the adoption of future urban and mobility services.

Savi will house academia, test zones, R&D labs, testing and certification facilities, large-scale workshops, hangars, manufacturing facilities, connected through Abu Dhabi’s global logistics network. Underpinning all operations are the local regulators establishing an enabling regulatory framework across air, land, and sea applications. These include the ADDED, General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), Integrated Transport Centre and Abu Dhabi Maritime.

Air, land sea testing zones

Three dedicated test zones, provided through ADIO's partnerships with Tawazun Industrial Park (TIP), Miral and Maqta Gateway, part of AD Ports Group’s Digital Cluster, will enable companies to test and certify applications across air, land and sea. Enabling testing, TIP will make available its Nibras Aerospace Park, runway facilities, and an aerospace park for testing and manufacturing companies. The land testing zone in Yas Island, home to F1’s Yas Marina Circuit, offers an established road mobility test bed with a growing number of incorporated technology startups. The sea testing zone in Mussafah Port houses a port and the Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy.

As the UAE prepares to host COP28, the launch of Abu Dhabi’s Savi cluster will also help to accelerate the adoption of green mobility services and propel the country and wider world towards a zero-emissions future. The cluster will see immediate scale as many global companies announce plans to establish operations in the Capital, with each bringing specialisation in air, land and sea applications.