Abu Dhabi launches new online service to pay judicial fines

Tablets have been installed in police stations for users

File photo

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Thu 7 Apr 2022, 9:35 PM Last updated: Thu 7 Apr 2022, 9:53 PM

The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) has developed a digital service for making safe deposits and paying judicial fines through its website. It also includes the obtaining a "cease of search" immediately once the payment has been completed.

This is to ensure that the amounts deposited in lawsuits are registered quickly and accurately. This will also contribute to the shortening of time and effort for concerned employee and court users.

Yousef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, stressed that the development of the service comes within the framework of efforts to support the digital transformation of the Judicial Department to accelerate litigation proceedings at all stages.

He said that the service also provides deposits for police reports, and for cases or files that are not registered in ADJD systems.

ADJD has provided and installed a number of tablets in Abu Dhabi police stations for the court users' convenience, and has trained police officers and employees on how to use the new service.

To avail the service, it is compulsory to have a lawsuit number or an enforcement file number, UAE Pass under the name of the court user, and a credit card for payment.

The number of the police report registered in the name of the court user is also needed in the absence of a case registered in the Public Prosecution System.

