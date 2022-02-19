Abu Dhabi: Israel to make debut at Umex exhibition

The three-day event starts at Adnec from Monday

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Sat 19 Feb 2022, 2:50 PM

More than 134 exhibitors from 26 countries, including Israel, will be participating at the three-day Unmanned Systems Exhibition (Umex) and Simulation and Training Exhibition (SimTEX) in Abu Dhabi from Monday.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, the Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (Adnec) will organise the exhibitions in cooperation with the Ministry of Defence.

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Group CEO, Adnec, pointed out that seven countries: Israel, Serbia, Austria, Bulgaria, Malta, Turkey and Bahrain, will be at the event for the first time.

“The fifth Umex and SimTEX is exceptional on all levels as it represents an ongoing growth since it was launched in 2015.”

The twin exhibitions bring together more than 150 international delegations, top experts and decision makers in addition to major international companies, who will discuss and showcase the latest in international technologies and advanced solutions for dealing with security challenges.

Major-General Dr Mubarak Saeed Ghafan Al Jabri, head of the Umex and SimTEX 2022 higher organising committee, said: “This strategic event, which will feature unmanned and simulation and training systems, is the only one of its kind in the region. It plays an important role in supporting the UAE’s efforts in reinforcing its global leadership in terms of employing innovations to promote the economy, as well as national and regional stability and security.”

About 37 local companies make up 29 per cent of total exhibitors. While 36 per cent of exhibitors are participating for the first time, there will be 15 new start-ups in the mix too. More than 22 new technologies and innovations are expected to be launched during the exhibitions. There will be 15 live and interactive shows of aerial and grounded unmanned systems, AI and robotics technologies.

Ahead of the exhibitions, the fifth Unmanned Systems Conference will be hosted at the Adnoc Business Centre on Sunday. The hybrid conference to be held under the theme: ‘Unmanned, Unbound: Realising the Promise of the Unmanned Revolution’ will feature 22 speakers and 2,000 participants in attendance.

“This event is held amid the current global challenges and circumstances, which shed light on UAE’s ability to organise a strategic event of such magnitude and significance to showcase advanced technology and developments in the defense industries,” Al Jabri added.

The three-day event starts at Adnec from Monday. Covid-19 precautionary measures will be in place. Visitors can check entry requirements at: https://umexabudhabi.ae/umex/entry-requirements/