Abu Dhabi: Emirati oud players bring healing power of music to patients in hospital

An expert has said that more than 50,000 Emiratis have joined the private sector since the launch of the Nafis programme in September 2021
Emirati oud players performed for patients at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi as part of an initiative to incorporate the power of music and the arts into the healing process.
‘Music in Hospitals’, an annual initiative by the Abu Dhabi Music and Arts Foundation (Admaf), is aimed at advancing the therapeutic power of music in healthcare settings.
Backed by extensive research demonstrating its positive impact on patient recovery rates and well-being, the programme offers music recitals to patients, families, and hospital staff, creating an atmosphere of solace and support during hospital stays.
“Admaf’s Music in Hospitals initiative, now in its 14th year, reflects our ongoing commitment to harness the power of music and the arts to encourage healing and enhance well-being,” Huda Alkhamis-Kanoo, founder of the ADMAF, founder and artistic director of Abu Dhabi Festival, said.
Supported by Dolphin Energy, this year’s edition presented a series of captivating performances scheduled over three days by gifted Emirati oud players Shamsa Al Jasmi and Said Al Ali.
“With generous support from our education partner Dolphin Energy, we reaffirm our joint efforts to empower communities and create profound social impact. The musical performances by our nation’s most talented musicians demonstrate the profound therapeutic power of music to aid the healing process and highlight our dedication to fostering a sense of inclusion within the community.”
The recitals by Shamsa were closed sessions catered to female patients and their families, designed to maximise the impact of music healing. The intimate and interactive nature of these recitals aimed to foster a deeper connection between the musicians and the patients, creating a profoundly uplifting experience.
Admaf presented a public session in the outpatient lobby waiting area of CCAD where Ali enthralled audiences with this remarkable talent. The soothing performance was open to outpatients, caregivers, hospital staff, families, and visitors, allowing a wider audience to benefit from the therapeutic melodies.
ALSO READ:
An expert has said that more than 50,000 Emiratis have joined the private sector since the launch of the Nafis programme in September 2021
They will leverage extensive experience to attract foreign direct investment, support expansion of member companies, promote Dubai as leading hub for business, trade
The police reshare complete list of fines according to the amended traffic law
Kenya, South Africa, Seychelles, Tanzania and Morocco are becoming favourite destinations for explorers
He also passed on his sympathies to the family
The authority said that the delays were due to the Falcon Intersection Road closure
Competitions for Professional and Amateur divisions will be held Sunday
He shares a photo of him reading Tintin comics, saying it's a visionary series that was originally written in the 1950s that dreamt of space travel even before humanity took its first leap into orbit