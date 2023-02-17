Abu Dhabi: 28-member UAE team conquers Mt Kilimanjaro

Members from Khalifa University and Mubadala trekked through the Marangu route and achieved a success rate of over 90%, even though the six-day route’s success rate is generally only 70%

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Fri 17 Feb 2023, 7:30 PM

A 28-member team of staff, faculty members and students from an Abu Dhabi-based university and a state-owned firm has scaled Mount Kilimanjaro – the African continent's highest peak at 5,895m located in Tanzania.

The group comprised individuals from Khalifa University of Science and Technology and Mubadala Investment Company. They trekked through the Marangu route and achieved a success rate of over 90 per cent, even though the six-day route’s success rate is generally only 70 per cent, reflecting their physical fitness and rapid acclimatisation shown by the team members. The expedition was organised by Khalifa University with support from Mubadala.

“By conquering the highest mountain in Africa and the tallest free-standing mountain in the world, the 28-member Khalifa University-Mubadala team brought honour to the UAE,” Dr Arif Sultan Al Hammadi, executive vice-president, Khalifa University, said while congratulating the team.

“The trek also emphasises that the Khalifa University community is proficient in not only exploring the frontiers of science and technology, but also equally excels in exploring nature, with utmost importance given to physical fitness and general wellbeing.”

Ameena Thabet, executive director of human capital at Mubadala, pointed out: “Our employee wellness programme strives to encourage a fit and healthy lifestyle, and we look forward to more exciting adventures alongside this renowned academic institution.”

Kilimanjaro stands at 5,895m in Arctic-like weather conditions while the Everest Base Camp is located at 5,380m and often out of the snow. Kilimanjaro’s overall summit success rates have been just around 70 per cent while for Everest Base Camp it is a lofty 90 per cent, which once again highlights the tough conditions the 28-member team had to face to surmount the inhospitable terrain.

