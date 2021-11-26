50 Emirati couples tie the knot at group wedding in Al Dhafra

This international recognition of the UAE as a country for the future came thanks to its foresight and planning, the Dubai Ruler said
Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, attended the 17th mass wedding in Al Dhafra on Friday. The ceremony grouped together 50 Emirati couples from various cities of Al Dhafra Region.
Coinciding with the UAE's Golden Jubilee celebrations, the group wedding was organised by the Court of the Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and supported by the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) in line with the Covid-19 countermeasures and pandemic recovery plans.
Sheikh Hamdan hailed the support of the President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces; for such social initiatives that help ensure family stability. He congratulated the couples and wished them a happy and stable family life.
The couples extended their gratitude and appreciation to the UAE wise leadership for their unswerving support for Emirati youth.
The wedding was attended by Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Executive Director of the Martyrs’ Families’ Affairs Office at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court, along with a large number of sheikhs, dignitaries and senior officials.
