4-day workweek in Sharjah: Traffic accidents down 40%, employees' productivity increases

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 9 Aug 2022, 3:16 PM

Traffic accidents and deaths in Sharjah decreased by a whopping 40 per cent in the first three months of 2022 as compared to last year. Reason: A shift to a shorter working week.

As the rest of the UAE transitioned into a 4.5-day workweek at the beginning of the year, Sharjah adopted a three-day weekend of Friday, Saturday and Sunday for government staff.

A study presented during a meeting of the Sharjah Executive Council on Tuesday highlighted how the shorter work week has boosted productivity and positivity among employees. In addition to a decrease in traffic accidents and casualties, the move also resulted in a significant drop in the emission of gases like carbon monoxide, sulfur dioxide and nitrogen dioxide.

The new work system contributed to improving the financial performance of government agencies. This came after the study assessed finances and expenses, revenues and other factors.

The shorter workweek also boosted employees’ productivity and improved their work quality, efficiency and speed. As a result, customer satisfaction also increased.

The study was based on experiences from the policing, environment, human resources and financial sectors.

The council chaired by Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, issued directives to follow up on the study. The aim is to strengthen the positives and develop measures to counter the negatives.

